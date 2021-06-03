Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 26,881 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

GPK stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.