Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.43. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPY. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

