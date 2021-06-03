Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NYSE:VVV opened at $33.50 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $33.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

