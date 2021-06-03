Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLRN opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.03.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

