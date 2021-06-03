Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,702 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

