Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.10

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 4996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

