AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Boosted by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 797,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,079,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,415,000 after buying an additional 303,638 shares in the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.66 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

