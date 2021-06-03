Agrello Price Hits $0.0912 on Top Exchanges (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Agrello coin can now be purchased for $0.0912 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Agrello has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $168,928.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00082729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.01010364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00052591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,599.50 or 0.09330637 BTC.

Agrello Coin Profile

Agrello is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 coins and its circulating supply is 102,735,765 coins. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Buying and Selling Agrello

