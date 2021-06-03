AidCoin Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $161.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AID is a coin. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

