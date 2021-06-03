Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 569.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,404,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,221 shares of company stock worth $129,257,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb stock opened at $151.00 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

