AirSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $29.26 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $29.26 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00083029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.01018883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.66 or 0.09327855 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

