Ajay K. Puri Sells 69,707 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $671.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $589.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $347.10 and a 12-month high of $676.75.

NVIDIA shares are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $659.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

