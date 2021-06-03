Akash Network Price Reaches $3.30 on Top Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $203.67 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00008715 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00232644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.91 or 0.01130460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.43 or 0.99838671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00032847 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 139,791,696 coins and its circulating supply is 61,738,136 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.