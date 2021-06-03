Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Sells 12,561 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $1,029,625.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,772,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.57 and a one year high of $108.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.34. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

