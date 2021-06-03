Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Albany International has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Albany International has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Albany International to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $87.72 on Thursday. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $92.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.