Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.22 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.52 or 0.00440258 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.75 or 0.00285937 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016020 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00157266 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004875 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 44.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

