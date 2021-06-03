Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Up 5.7%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 8,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 600,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Alector alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,998.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,429,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alector by 68.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.