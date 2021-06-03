Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,505,277 shares.The stock last traded at $175.44 and had previously closed at $175.51.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.