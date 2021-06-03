Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 165,699 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,505,277 shares.The stock last traded at $175.44 and had previously closed at $175.51.
ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.32.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,584,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 505.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,022,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,169 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 4,289,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,244 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXN)
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
