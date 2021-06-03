Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 9,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $217.60 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

