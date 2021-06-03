Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 19,361 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANCUF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.25.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.