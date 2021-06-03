Alithya Group (ALYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $128.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.89. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ALYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

