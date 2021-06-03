Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Alliance Data Systems worth $32,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,144,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

ADS stock opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.63. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.