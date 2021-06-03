Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,666,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

