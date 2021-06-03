Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALLY stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 120,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,294. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 474,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 159,244 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $18,265,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

