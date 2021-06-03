Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $7,288,140.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total value of $7,084,770.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00.

GOOG opened at $2,421.28 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,295.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.