Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Poehling Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,398.93 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,295.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

