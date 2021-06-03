Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.0% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $369,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,109 shares of company stock worth $100,133,253 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $24.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,396.41. The stock had a trading volume of 17,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,295.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

