Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Stock Price Down 4%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) shares were down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alsea in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

