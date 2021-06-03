Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.2% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,437.13 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,269.62.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

