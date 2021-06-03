Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $286,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,269.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.