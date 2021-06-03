Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $469,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,269.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

