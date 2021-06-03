Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sepio Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,233.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,269.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.