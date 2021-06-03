AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.38

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.38 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 2759900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,874,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,321,449. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 135.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 79,679 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,778,000 after acquiring an additional 247,648 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

