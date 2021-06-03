Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Amdocs reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $10,136,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

