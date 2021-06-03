Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

