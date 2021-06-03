AMEPAY (AME) Price Reaches $0.0385

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $9.61 million and $224,739.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00069150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00328078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $90.94 or 0.00234892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.97 or 0.01188051 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,688.75 or 0.99927969 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033633 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

