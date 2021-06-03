AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,876 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.18% of AMERCO worth $141,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $571.63 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $280.01 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $601.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 32.46 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

