American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading 5.6% Higher

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.54. 28,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,823,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,212,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 236,225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.