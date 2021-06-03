American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 4,474,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

