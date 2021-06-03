American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE AEO traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 4,474,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.
In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
