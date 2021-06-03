American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,958 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.90.

NYSE:AXP opened at $163.09 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

