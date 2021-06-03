American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.24

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.24 and last traded at $136.83, with a volume of 530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.48.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $14.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,955 shares of company stock worth $26,461,265 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

