American International Group Inc. Acquires 20,194 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after buying an additional 1,988,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 503,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,935,000 after buying an additional 246,920 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,741,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

