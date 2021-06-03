American International Group Inc. Acquires 2,181 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Viasat worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $53.57 on Thursday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,338.92, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

