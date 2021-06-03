American International Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,804 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

FMC stock opened at $117.70 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.