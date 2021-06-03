American International Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,293,000 after buying an additional 3,965,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,223,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

