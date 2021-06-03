American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $19,129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

NYSE MTB opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

