American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $128,787,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Waters by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waters by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $317.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $326.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.28.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,195. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

