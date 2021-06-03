American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $32,753,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 955,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 823,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

