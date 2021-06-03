American International Group Inc. Grows Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

