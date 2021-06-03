American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 332.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192,909 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,513,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,166.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,650. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

